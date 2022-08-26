During August 25, 20 occupants, 2 units of automobile equipment and regiment’s communication node were destroyed in southern direction, - OС "South"

The Operational Command "South" released information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on August 25.

The message states: "The situation in our operational area is difficult, but under control.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied positions, continues shelling from barrel and rocket artillery, uses aviation and missile strikes.

During the day, attack aircraft and helicopters carried out five strikes on our positions along the line of combat contact. Without our losses.

"Uragan" hit the Bereznehuvate with reactive salvo fire systems in the evening. Hitting agricultural areas. Without human losses.

Our aircraft struck areas where units are concentrated and ammunition depots in Arkhanhelsk and Burhanivka, as well as enemy air defense facilities in Kherson and Novovoskresensk.

In the course of fire missions, rocket and artillery units inflicted damage on the concentration of the enemy in Snihurivka, Novovoskresensk, and Chkalov.

The confirmed losses of the enemy are 20 riflemen, 2 units of motor vehicles, a communications center of the 98th Parachute Regiment in Dudchany, and another ammunition depot in Novovoskresenskyi. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

Stormy weather in the Black Sea forced the enemy to reduce the number of missile carriers to 2 - surface and underwater - and, accordingly, the number of Calibers to 12.

Nevertheless, both the missile threat and the mine danger do not lose their relevance."

