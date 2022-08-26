Since beginning of week, AFU have already destroyed 7 enemy warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

Since the beginning of this week, the armed forces of Ukraine have already destroyed seven warehouses of Russian ammunition. Yes, they are one of the priority targets for Ukrainian artillery and aviation, as these are stocks that the Russians would plan to use against the AFU.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the operational command "South" Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon on August 25, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Hromadske".

She believes that the number of ammunition depots destroyed is not final for this week, as it is still ongoing.

As Humenyuk explained, the Russian occupiers are trying to disperse ammunition stocks, because "they have already felt that the hits are spot-on and absolutely aimed." However, the Ukrainian defenders find places of new deployment of warehouses and destroy them.

The spokeswoman also confirmed that the Russians are trying to build additional crossings in the Kherson region after Ukrainian troops attacked the bridges. According to her, traffic on the Antoniv and Kakhovka bridges is currently completely stopped.

"They want to set up alternative transport arteries, for which they pull up barges, pontoons, try to establish ferry crossings there. Fire control extends to these objects as well. After they are set up, they will be damaged again," she said.

Humeniuk noted that the occupiers understand that heavy equipment will not be able to pass through the damaged bridges. At the same time, in order to support the informational image, cars are launched on the bridges to simulate traffic.