Occupiers concentrated their efforts on Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Enemy unsuccessfully waged offensive battle near Soledar, Bakhmut and Kodema, - General Staff

The one hundred and eighty-fourth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion has begun.

As noted, the situation in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions has not undergone significant changes. The enemy shelled civilian infrastructure near the villages of Shalyhine, Shevchenkive, and Katerynivka of the Sumy region from barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled objects in the areas of Kharkiv, Sosnivka, Dementiivka, Slatine, Borshcheva, Peremoha, Rusky Tyshki, Rubizhne, Lebiazhe, Mospanove, Husarivka settlements with barrel and jet artillery. Continued to actively use UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire.

"In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy conducted combat operations with the aim of holding previously occupied lines and preventing the advance of units of the Defense Forces. He continued to carry out fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Nortsivka, Dmytrivka, Dolyna, Mazanivka, and Bohorodichne.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to conduct assault and offensive operations. It continues to focus its efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas," the General Staff notes.

It is also reported that in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure from artillery systems near Ivano-Dariivka, Serebrianka, Tetyanivka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, and Rozdolivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the districts of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Mayorsk, Zaytsevo, Soledar, Bilohorivka, and Yakovlivka were damaged by fire. Near Soledar, Bakhmut, and Kodema, the enemy waged an offensive battle, without success.

According to the General Staff, in the Avdiivka direction, shelling from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery was recorded near Nevelske, Vodiane, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Novobakhmutivka, New York, Zalizne and Opytne.

"In the direction of Novopavlivka, enemy units continued to fire at the territories near Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, and Velyka Novosilka with tanks and artillery of various types," the report says.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Velikomykhailivka, Huliaipilske, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Orihiv, Mala Tokmachka, Shevchenko, Vremivka, Shcherbaky, Novosilka, Poltavka, and Novopil.

The General Staff informs that in the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Takes measures to replenish losses.

He carried out shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka districts, and twenty other settlements.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the Russian occupiers' naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense, inflicting losses on the enemy, and are ready for any changes in the operational situation.