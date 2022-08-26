Rashists killed 2 and injured 6 civilians of Donetsk region in day, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

On August 25, the Russians killed 2 civilians of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko

"On August 25, the Russians killed 2 civilians of the Donetsk region: in Siversk and Zelenopillia. Another 6 people were injured," the report says.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.