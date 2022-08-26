At night, Russians shelled two districts of Kharkiv region. Educational institution was destroyed. There are dead, - Synehubov

No shelling of Kharkiv was recorded last night, however, the Russian occupiers sneakily shelled peaceful residents of the Kharkiv and Chuhuiiv districts of the region at night.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov reports this.

"Around 02:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Chuhuiiv, an infrastructure object was damaged. Previously, there were no casualties. Around 02:30 a.m., the enemy launched an attack on the city of Derhachi, an educational institution was destroyed. Unfortunately, a woman of about 50 years old died. A 59-year-old man was wounded. The information is being clarified," the message reads.

It is noted that during the past day, the enemy shelled the Chuhuyiv and Bohoduhiv districts of the Kharkiv region. Residential buildings, commercial buildings, civilian industrial facilities were damaged, several cars were destroyed, and fires broke out.

Read more: Enemy hit a village in Chuhuiiv region, hitting residential building. Man died - Synehubov

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 1 person died and 2 were injured yesterday in the Chuhuiiv district.

"On the contact line, hostilities are ongoing. The enemy is shelling our positions and nearby settlements with barrel and jet artillery, tanks, using UAVs. Our defenders are putting up proper resistance, inflicting losses on the enemy, and reliably holding their positions. Ukraine will win," Synehubov added.