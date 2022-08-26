Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 46,250 people, 234 planes, 202 helicopters, 1,936 tanks and 4,251 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 26, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 46,250.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 26/08 are approximately:
- personnel - about 46,250 (+400) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 1936 (+7) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 4251 (+6) units,
- artillery systems - 1040 (+3) units,
- MLRS - 272 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 148 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 202 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 834 (+6),
- cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3162 (+2) units,
- special equipment - 99 (+0).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password