The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 26, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 46,250.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 26/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 46,250 (+400) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1936 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4251 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 1040 (+3) units,

MLRS - 272 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 148 (+0) units,

aircraft - 234 (+0) units,

helicopters - 202 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 834 (+6),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3162 (+2) units,

special equipment - 99 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.