Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 46,250 people, 234 planes, 202 helicopters, 1,936 tanks and 4,251 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 26, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 46,250.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 26/08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 46,250 (+400) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 1936 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4251 (+6) units,
  • artillery systems - 1040 (+3) units,
  • MLRS - 272 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 148 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 202 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 834 (+6),
  • cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3162 (+2) units,
  • special equipment - 99 (+0).

Read more: During August 25, 20 occupants, 2 units of automobile equipment and regiment’s communication node were destroyed in southern direction, - OС "South"

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

