In Derhachi, as result of enemy shelling with S-300 type missiles, woman died and man was injured, houses were damaged, - Prosecutor’s Office

In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled an educational institution in Derhachi.

This is reported on the website of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on August 26, around 02:00 a.m., Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the city of Derhachi. The rocket hit the administrative and educational building. As a result, the 59-year-old security guard was injured. In addition, several residential buildings were damaged. The body of a dead local woman was found under the rubble.

It is known beforehand that the occupiers hit the city with S-300 missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia.