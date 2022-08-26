AFU hit battlements in occupied Kadiivka, about 200 Russian paratroopers were killed, - Haidai

In occupied Kadiivka, Ukrainian defenders hit the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The city of Kadiivka (it's Stakhanov), a kind of solid attraction of stones. Again, the prayers of the Russians about "even stones from the sky" were heard. Well... it flew, yes, as many as 200 by 200 racist infiltrators," he noted.

