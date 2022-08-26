Ukrainian marines destroyed 1 ACV and 5 Russian invaders in Kherson direction, - Navy

On August 25, the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy.

As noted, in the Kherson direction, marines destroyed 1 ACV and 5 Russian invaders. In the Donetsk direction, our soldiers are reliably holding the defense, last day they destroyed 3 invaders and knocked out 1 tank.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which the enemy lost 10 manpower and 1 Msta-B artillery system. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

