Our Mi-8s delivered effective attack on area of concentration of enemy manpower, enemy weapons and equipment near Visokopillia, - OC "South"

The situation in the southern operational zone remains steadily tense, but is controlled by the defense forces.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

As it remains, the enemy remains in occupied defensive positions in conditions of personnel demoralization and logistical support complications.

"During the night, a pair of Ka-52 attack helicopters attacked our positions along the contact line. Without our losses. The enemy fired S-300 missiles again in the Mykolaiv district. The building of the Nadbuh Professional Agrarian Lyceum was destroyed. The fire was extinguished, 2 civilians were injured," the message reads.

It is also noted that Shyroke was shelled at night - from a tank, Chervonohrihorivsk - with heavy artillery, Marhanets, and Zelenodolsk - with "Hrad" and "Uragan". There is damage to private neighborhoods, administrative buildings, and power lines. There are no casualties.

Read more: Ukrainian marines destroyed 1 ACV and 5 Russian invaders in Kherson direction, - Navy

"In the morning, a pair of our Mi-8s delivered an effective attack on the area where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and equipment were concentrated near Visokopillia. Missile and artillery units continued to fire missions, including ensuring control over the Dariiv bridge. Its operation is currently stopped." - noted in OC "South".

Confirmed enemy losses overnight are 27 howitzers and a 120mm mobile mortar. The rest of the losses are being investigated.