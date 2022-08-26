Rashists broke last connection line of Zaporizhzhia NPP with Ukrainian power system

The situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is worsening every day. Today it became known that the invaders cut off the last, fourth connection line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian system.

As Censor.NET informs, propagandist Russian mass media write about this with reference to the self-proclaimed "authority" of the region. They traditionally try to blame the shelling on the Ukrainian side.

In particular, the propagandists report that from today it is "physically impossible" to supply electricity to Ukraine.

"Yesterday, as far as I know, the fourth line was cut, accordingly, it is physically impossible to transmit electricity to the right bank of the Dnieper," - Russian media quotes the self-proclaimed "head" of the administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, Volodymyr Rohov.

Also remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to the shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal. They said that Russia "protects the nuclear power plant", including from possible terrorist attacks.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.