One of ZNPP power units managed to be connected to Ukrainian power grid - "Energoatom"
Запорізька атомна електростанція підключена до мережі та виробляє електроенергію для потреб України.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".
"Today, August 26, 2022, at 2:04 p.m., one of the ZNPP power units that was stopped yesterday was connected to the power grid, and capacity is being added.
There are no comments on the operation of the equipment and safety systems," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password