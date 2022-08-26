21 infiltration camps where Ukrainians are held and tortured have been discovered in occupied Donetsk region, - Yale University study

The occupiers keep captives and kidnapped, detained people in four types of infiltration camps.

This is reported in a report by Yale University researchers with the support of the US State Department, Censor.NET reports.

The report notes that Russia and LDPR fighters operate at least 21 facilities in the Donetsk region. There are four types of objects involved in filtering: registration, detention, secondary interrogations, and detentions.

This Conflict Observatory investigation was conducted using open source data collection, analysis, and documentation. Each source was evaluated against the criteria established by the Berkeley Protocol for Investigating Digital Open Sources.

It is known that the occupiers set up filtration camps on the territories of schools, markets, and prisons. Near one such camp, you can see graves that testify to mass burials.

According to the report, the conditions reported by those who have been released from the institutions investigated may be considered cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment under international humanitarian and human rights law.

These conditions include overcrowding, lack of access to adequate sanitation, insufficient food and clean water, exposure to the elements, denial of medical care, and the use of isolation. In some specific cases, the treatment suffered by those released, such as electric shocks, extreme isolation conditions, and physical violence, may amount to torture.

"Only personal and unhindered inspections by representatives of the UN and international humanitarian organizations can finally confirm the conclusions of this report and other related investigations," the conclusions state.