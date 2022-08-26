Special services of Russian Federation spied on training of Ukrainian military in Germany, - Spiegel

Minidrones and suspicious vehicles were spotted near the training bases. It is possible that the Russians could get access to the phones of the soldiers of the Armed Forces.

Germany's military counterintelligence believes that Russian spies could monitor how servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergo training on the territory of Germany. As Censor.NET informs, the publication Spiegel writes about it.

According to journalists, Russian agents stepped up when the U.S. and Germany announced this spring that they would begin training the Ukrainian military to use Western weapons, such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers.

In particular, the German special services discovered suspicious cars near the military facilities in Grafenwehr and Idar-Oberstein, where instructors from the United States and Germany trained the Ukrainian military. Sources of journalists suggested that Russian spies could monitor the mobile phones of Ukrainian soldiers. Minidrones were also seen in the sky above the training bases, but they quickly disappeared.

