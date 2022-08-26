In Melitopol, rashists also threaten to take away parental rights if children do not go to occupation schools, - Mayor Fedorov
In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russian invaders force parents to send their children to school.
This was announced by Mayor Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
"Parents who do not want to send their children to rashist schools are first given a warning. Then they are fined 40,000 rubles and threatened to deprive them of their parental rights. They offer 10,000 rubles each to those who bring their children to school," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password