Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones and can use them in war against Ukraine, - Associated Press

Iran has already provided Russia with hundreds of drones that Russia can use in the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the Associated Press writes about this with reference to Western intelligence data.

So, according to the publication, Russia received "hundreds of Iranian drones."

AP notes that it is not yet known for certain whether the Russian Federation has started using drones in the war against Ukraine.

"But it seems that the drones are in good working order and ready for use," the report said.

Read more: In Melitopol, rashists also threaten to take away parental rights if children do not go to occupation schools, - Mayor Fedorov

The publication reminds that last month, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran has "various types of cooperation with Russia, including in the defense sector."

"But we will not help any of the parties involved in this war, because we believe that it (the war. - Ed.) should be stopped," he said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported with reference to a source that Iran handed over combat drones "Shahed 129" to the Russian Federation.

CNN later reported that the Russians were learning to work with Iranian drones. This information was also confirmed by the deputy official representative of the State Department, Vedant Patel.