Interview of Hero of Ukraine, gunner Oleh Holiney: Sometimes one M777 system is enough to destroy two batteries of occupiers during day

Hero of Ukraine, artilleryman, Lt. Col. Oleh Holiney told about this in an interview with Glavkom, Censor.NET informs.

He has been defending Ukraine since 2014.

Holiney encountered a full-scale war near Severodonetsk. He remembers that he was already on his feet at 5 am on February 24, because the air raid on the military base began. The command set the task of holding Rubizhne and giving our troops the opportunity to regroup.

The Ukrainian defender works with the M777 howitzer.

"Unfortunately, in 2014-2015, we did not have all this in sufficient quantity. Now, sometimes one M777 system is enough to destroy two enemy batteries in a day, provided high-quality reconnaissance and fire correction. ... Although our unit did not train abroad, but we had the opportunity to master the M777 in the combat zone, there is nothing complicated," he said.

The advantage of the M777 is that it hits the target from the first or second shot, and the firing range allows you to get all the enemy's main artillery.

At the same time, Holiney noted, the artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sufficient to restrain the enemy's forces, but there are not enough for the offensive.

He also spoke about the HIMARS systems: "I know people who work with these systems, but just so you understand, I don't even call these people and ask about how it works, so everything related to Himars is classified. If I meet , then at a personal meeting we will talk, I will ask. But while I do not want to specify all these processes, they work and I like how they do it. ... Currently there is no alternative. This is an effective means of fire damage. The fact that they work precisely is a big plus. No one has similar systems in the post-Soviet space."

