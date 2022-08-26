ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12328 visitors online
News
4 654 19

First batch of letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war arrived in Ukraine - Vereshchuk

верещук

Thanks to the work of the National Information Bureau, the first batch of letters from prisoners of war arrived in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk reported this on Telegram.

"According to the Geneva Conventions, our prisoners of war have the right to send and receive letters. The National Information Bureau (NIB) of the Ministry of Reintegration has started the relevant work of organizing correspondence between our prisoners of war and their relatives. The other day, the first batch of letters arrived in Ukraine. The NIB is working on transferring them to the relatives of the prisoners of war," she wrote. she is in telegram.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for "mediation and professional work".

Read more: "In Olenivka we have actually been twice": Red Cross told about attempts to gain access to Ukrainian prisoners

Author: 

POWs (387) letter (22) Vereshchuk (116)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 