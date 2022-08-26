First batch of letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war arrived in Ukraine - Vereshchuk

Thanks to the work of the National Information Bureau, the first batch of letters from prisoners of war arrived in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk reported this on Telegram.

"According to the Geneva Conventions, our prisoners of war have the right to send and receive letters. The National Information Bureau (NIB) of the Ministry of Reintegration has started the relevant work of organizing correspondence between our prisoners of war and their relatives. The other day, the first batch of letters arrived in Ukraine. The NIB is working on transferring them to the relatives of the prisoners of war," she wrote. she is in telegram.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for "mediation and professional work".

