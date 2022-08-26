State bought enough necessary drugs in case of an accident at NPP, - Liashko

Protection against an accident at a nuclear power plant

This was stated by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The state has purchased a sufficient amount of drugs that will allow us to protect the thyroid gland so that radioactive iodine does not have a negative effect, and they will be issued when needed. All health care facilities in the potential impact zone are equipped with this drug," Liashko said.

He added that the regional warehouses of the Ministry of Health also store a sufficient amount of this drug in order to deliver it to medical facilities in time, taking into account where, if an accident occurs at the ZNPP, radioactive dust will spread.

At the same time, Liashko urged Ukrainians not to buy iodine-containing drugs.

"There is no need to buy iodine-containing drugs either, we have purchased the drug in exactly the dosage recommended by our scientists. One pill will be enough for the first stage. That's all. But at the moment, if it is not distributed to people, it is solely for the reason that there is no need, or for the reason that people will not drink it for preventive purposes out of fear. Medicines are not sweets, they must be used when necessary, when prescribed by a doctor," the minister emphasized.

We remind you that the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has been captured by the Russian military since March 4. Since then, the invaders have placed military equipment and ammunition on the site of the plant and shelled the surrounding area.