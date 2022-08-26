Kyiv authorities may decide to forcibly evacuate residents of certain districts

Capital authorities may decide to forcibly evacuate residents of some Kyiv districts. This may affect those who live near critical infrastructure. However, so far the decision on mandatory evacuation has not been made.

As informsCensor.NЕТ, this was stated by Roman Tkachuk, Head of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City Administration, in an interview with "Glavcom".

"So far, no decision has been made on forced evacuation. People living near critical infrastructure must always be aware that these objects could be hit. Therefore, everyone decides independently whether to return to the city and live near these objects," Tkachuk said.

He also added that there are evacuation commissions in all Kyiv districts according to the rules of civil protection. Now trainings of these commissions have begun in the capital.

"Now if necessary, we begin training of these evacuation commissions and we understand very well how we will conduct evacuation of this or that district or the whole city. We are considering options up to forced evacuation, the system should be ready for this" - said Tkachuk.

