Occupants pass off the seized CNAP building in Nova Kakhovka as a new "Center for Rapid Integration in the Russian Federation". ВIДЕО

Russian invaders "renovated" a modern building of the CNAP in Novaya Kakhovka and hope to locate there a "multifunctional" center for the integration of Kherson residents into the Russian Federation.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Mykhailo Fedorov, Head of the Digitization Ministry in telegram.

"Russian propagandists showed a video of a collaborator boasting about how they 'built' the Center for rapid integration into the Russian Federation," Fedorov notes.

Interestingly, it did not even occur to the Russians to remove some of the Diya.Centers' identities from the walls.

Read more: In Melitopol, rashists also threaten to take away parental rights if children do not go to occupation schools, - Mayor Fedorov

As the Minister notes, the occupiers have taken away the ability of 60,000 Ukrainians to receive state services quickly, conveniently and humanely. But this will not last long. Fedorov is sure that soon there will be a blue and yellow flag over the CNAP in Nova Kakhovka. As in other temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine.

