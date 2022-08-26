Sounds of explosions in Zaporizhzhia - air defense work and echoes of shelling from MLRS outside the city

The explosions heard by Zaporizhzhya residents in the evening of August 26 are a consequence of the occupants shelling from MLRS outside the city and a result of the anti-aircraft defense work.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ.

"The loud sounds heard today by residents of some city districts around 8 p.m. are echoes of explosions that occurred outside the city. According to preliminary reports, the occupants were shelling from MLRS. Two strikes were delivered from the direction of Vasylivskyi district, another 4 strikes were recorded in the area of Zaporizhzhia region settlement", - wrote the Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoly Kurtev in telegram.

Official stressed that the information is preliminary and needs to be clarified.

The Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh reported, that the sounds of explosions in Zaporizhzhia are the consequence of the anti-aircraft forces' work.

"Loud sounds of explosions, which was heard an hour ago in the regional center - this is the result of work of the AFU anti-aircraft forces. From the direction of Vasylivka the enemy attacked settlements near Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," Starukh noted.

Before that, local telegram channels reported about the sounds of explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

