The second power unit of ZNPP has been connected to the grid, - Energoatom

Zaporizhzhia NPP, despite numerous occupant provocations, continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine and meet the needs of our country in electricity.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Energoatom's press office.

"Сьогодні, 26 серпня 2022 року, о 21:15 другий із зупинених вчора енергоблоків ЗАЕС під’єднано до енергомережі, триває набір потужності", - ідеться в повідомленні.

As noted, there are no remarks to the operation of equipment and safety systems.

Today at 14:04 the first of the power units shut down yesterday were connected to the grid.

"Atomic workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly hold on their shoulders the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and all of Europe and work selflessly to ensure that their native country has life-giving electricity," the press service noted.

Read more: ZNPP works with risk for safe operation, - "Energoatom"