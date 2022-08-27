ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia and region, 16 arrivals were recorded, - Starukh

On the night of August 27, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district again.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region Oleksandr Starukh.

"Tonight, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district again. The occupiers attacked infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenkiv district of the city and near the regional center. A total of 16 arrivals were recorded. Currently, there is no information about the victims, the data is being verified," the message says.

Starukh urged not to neglect the rules of air alert and non-disclosure of information.

