AFU detected and neutralized reconnaissance group of occupiers in Potemkin district in South Bug direction, - General Staff

Thus, the one hundred and eighty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the build-up of radio-electronic intelligence forces and means continues.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The area of ​​the village of Tovstodubovo, Sumy region, was fired from barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired barrel and jet artillery at civil infrastructure facilities in the areas of Svitlichne, Peremoha, Protopopivka, Dementiivka, Petrivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Odnorobivka, Zamulivka, and Tsyrkuny settlements. Used aviation for a strike near Husarivka.

He tried to advance in the direction of Dementiivka with assault actions, he was unsuccessful, he retreated.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy used barrel artillery and MLRS to shell Dolyna, Dibrivnoy, and Krasnopillia districts. Conducted aerial reconnaissance near Nova Dmytrivka. In order to disrupt the system of navigation support, the Defense Forces deployed a radio-electronic warfare complex.

In the Kramatorsk direction, areas near Sydorove, Verkhniokamyanske, Rozdolivka and Kalenyky were subjected to enemy artillery fire. To clarify the position of our troops, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

The defense forces repelled an attempted enemy offensive in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at our troops from available weapons in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve and Kodema. The areas of Zaitseve and Soledar were hit by enemy aircraft.

Separate units of the enemy made an attempt to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Zaitseve and Mayorsk. They did not have success, they left.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy tried to destroy important objects of civil and military infrastructure with the fire of tanks, barrel and rocket artillery, to inflict losses on our units near Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Zalizne and Novobakhmutivka. Mariinka and Valentynivka districts were hit by air strikes.

With offensive actions, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Nevelske, were repulsed and rolled back. To adjust the artillery fire, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAV.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, enemy units continued shelling the areas of Vujledar, Novomykhailivka and Velyka Novosilka settlements with the available means of fire damage. The enemy used aviation for strikes near Volodymyrivka. He led an offensive battle in the direction of the settlement of Prechystivka, had no success, withdrew.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, fire damage was recorded in the territories near Novopole, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Shevchenko. The districts of Novopillia, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka and Olhyne were hit by airstrikes.

In the water areas of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy's ship group continues to carry out reconnaissance and blockade of civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

In the South Bug direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on preventing the advance of our troops.

The areas of Nikopol, Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Kobzartsi, Ternivka, Topolyne, Andriivka, and Lozove were shelled from tanks, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket systems. He carried out airstrikes near Velyke Artakovo, Pervomaiske and Olhyne.

With the forces of the reconnaissance group, the occupiers tried to conduct reconnaissance in the Potemkino area, the enemy was detected and neutralized.