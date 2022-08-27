Occupiers are building up their forces and means of radio-electronic intelligence in Volyn and Polissia directions, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers are building up their forces in two directions. And in the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the build-up of radio-electronic intelligence forces and means continues.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

Read more: Russian Federation withdraws equipment from Crimea and strengthens air defense after strikes of Armed Forces, - ISW