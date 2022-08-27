Russians hit outskirts of Mykolaiv. Shelling continued on settlements of region. There is deceased - RMA

During the day, the Russians struck the suburbs of Mykolaiv with the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system. The populated areas of the region came under the fire of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in Mykolayiv RMA.

According to the information of OC "South", yesterday, August 26, the enemy fired two rockets from the "Smerch" salvo fire system at Mykolaiv. The hits were in open areas outside the city. There were no injuries or damage.

On August 27, approximately at 04:30 a.m., the city was shelled again. Hits are known on the outskirts of the city. Previously, there were no victims or victims. Detailed information is being clarified.

Read more: Russian Federation withdraws equipment from Crimea and strengthens air defense after strikes of Armed Forces, - ISW

"In the Mykolaiv district yesterday, August 26, at 1:47 p.m., enemy shelling of Pervomaiske settlement of the Pervomaysk community was recorded. One person died. The farm buildings of a private enterprise and garages were damaged. Also, on August 26, at 5:30 p.m., a fire broke out in Pervomaiske settlement as a result of shelling apartments in a residential building. No injuries.

Shelling of the Shirokiv community continues in the Bashtanka district. At approximately 05:00 p.m. on August 26, there was shelling outside the village. Red Valley. On the night of August 27, around 04:00 and 05:00, the village was shelled. Wide. The hits were in agricultural buildings of households and gardens. Also, approximately from 04:00 to 05:00, there were shellings outside the village. Poliana There are no casualties," the report said.

The Bereznehuvate community remains under constant fire. The OVA adds that at approximately 14:00 the village of Bereznehuvate was shelled. One of the ammunition hit the yard of a private household. As a result, a residential building was destroyed by an explosive wave. A woman who was in the building at the time was injured. Other houses were also damaged and destroyed.