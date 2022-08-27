Conditions for ending war are Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO and agreement on security guarantees for Russian Federation, - Medvedev

The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev stated that the conditions for ending the war are Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO and an agreement on security guarantees for Russia

Medvedev said this in an interview with the French TV channel LCI, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukraine's refusal to join NATO is no longer a sufficient condition for ending the war, and an agreement on security guarantees for the Russian Federation can stop it.

"The refusal to participate in the North Atlantic Alliance is now a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for achieving peace. It is necessary to work out the guarantees that President Putin spoke about. As soon as the guarantees are worked out, put into an agreement signed by all parties, it will be a sufficient condition in order to stop the "operation". Of course, on the condition that its goals are achieved," Medvedev said.

