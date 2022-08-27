Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 46 500 people, 234 planes, 202 helicopters, 1,939 tanks and 4,254 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 27, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 46,500.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.08 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 46,500 (+250) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1939 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 4254 (+3) units,

MLRS - 274 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 1045 (+5) units,

air defense equipment - 148 (+1) units,

aircraft - 234 (+0) units,

helicopters - 202 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 836 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3165 (+3) units,

special equipment - 99 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

