Ukraine can push back Russians at position of February 23 by end of year - retired US Army General Hodges

If Western countries supply Ukraine with weapons in the necessary quantities, they can push back the Russian invaders to the position of February 23 by the end of the year.

The former commander of US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, said this in an interview with DW, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainians have been incredibly resilient, resourceful, innovative, but they need longer-range and more accurate artillery. Artillery and missiles that can shoot farther and continue to destroy Russian artillery, logistics, strike Russian airfields. That's what we've provided. We've provided some, but we need it's not enough to have a decisive effect. That's why the front line hasn't changed in about a month," Hodges said.

See more: Situation in Luhansk region: AFU repelled 6 enemy attacks, occupiers do not restore people’s damaged housing, - RMA. PHOTOS

According to him, the Russians have reached the climax, they can do nothing more, but the Ukrainians need the ability to win.

"The Russians have already reached the climax of the offensive and are no longer able to advance. Moreover, they are unable even to protect their rear. The duration of the war will depend on whether we do everything we promised, or whether we supply all the weapons we promised. I believe that until by the end of this year, we can push them back to the line on February 23," the American general suggested.