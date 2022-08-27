Helicopter and 3 Russian drones were destroyed during day - Air Force Command
Ukrainian defenders destroyed an enemy helicopter and 3 UAVs.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"During the day of August 26, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed a helicopter (the type is being established) and three UAVs of the operational-tactical level. The aviation of the Air Force is hitting the occupiers in different directions," the message says.
Fighters, bombers and attack aircraft deliver missile-bombing attacks on armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft defenses, rocket salvo systems, crossings, PMM stocks, accumulations of manpower and equipment of the occupiers.
