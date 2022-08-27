We can give Russians "gifts" of strikes on bridges every day, - Danilov

Ukraine can "give gifts to the occupiers" every day by striking bridges in the occupied territories.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, said this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

Danilov answered the presenter's question about whether the Ukrainian army would respond to the occupiers in this way for their "congratulations" to Ukraine on Independence Day, referring to the terrorist attacks in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region:

"These are not only our 'gifts', but also those of our Western partners. Taking into account the precision weapons we now have, we can give such 'gifts' to the aggressor who invaded our territory every day," he said.

According to Danilov, we should expect the continuation of the attacks of the Armed Forces on the objects of the infrastructure of the occupiers, because "there will be more such gifts."

We will remind you that on August 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of missile and artillery strikes on bridges in the occupied Kherson region. In particular, along the Dariiv and Antoniv bridges.

For the Russian occupying group, there are four key bridges on the right bank of the Dnipro - the Antoniv railway and road bridge, the bridge near the Kakhovka HPP and the Dariiv bridge across Inhulets. On each of these bridges, the Armed Forces strike