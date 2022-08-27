Medvedev on Third World War: First angel of Apocalypse has already sounded his trumpet

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia Dmytro Medvedev answered journalists’ questions about the Third World with words from the Revelation of Ivan the Terrible.

This happened during Medvedev's interview with the French TV channel LCI, Censor.NET reports.

To the question of whether the Earth has entered a new world war, Medvedev answered: "I hope not, and still the situation is being contained so far. Although, if we make such a biblical comparison and recall the words from the Revelation of John the Theologian, that is, from the apocalypse: "And the first angel sounded, and there were hail and fire" - well, at least the first angel sounded, but the apocalypse has not yet come and, I hope, will not come."

At the same time, the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation assures that the so-called "special operation" against Ukraine "is being carried out in order to prevent the Third World War from happening."

