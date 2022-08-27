Russia has no more than 45% of missiles that were there before start of war - Defense Intelligence

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky said that Russia used 55% of the cruise missiles it had before the war with Ukraine

According to him, the Russian Federation has no more than 45% of the missiles it had before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"According to our calculations, they have no more than 45% of the missiles left before the start of the war. The situation with the Iskanders is especially difficult for them. In general, there are about 20% of what was left, and maybe even less. The situation is difficult with the same "Kalibr", it is quite an effective missile, but their number is not so large. That is why they use these X-22 and S-300 in the ground version. But these reserves are running out," Skibitsky said.

According to him, the Russian reserves of some types of missiles have already been exhausted.

"They have high-precision weapons already at the limit. According to all regulatory documents, they must have a 30% reserve, and it is almost non-existent for some types of missiles. For example, for the same "Iskanders". Therefore, they will use other means of destruction. They are now actively "Uragan" is used, "Smerch" is what makes it possible to fire at short distances, at 70-80 km, up to a maximum of 100 km," said Skibitsky.

He added that the occupiers did not have a lot of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the use of which was previously announced in the Russian Federation against Ukraine, because they had not yet gone into mass production.

"There are few of them, 30-40 pieces. These are the samples that were the first to enter service. They did not go into mass production. They used them, they are effective weapons, but they are used to demonstrate power both for us and for our partners. In particular, for the USA and China, showing that they have hypersonic weapons," Skibitsky explained.