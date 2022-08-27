Shelling of Chaplyne station has all signs of war crime, - Associated Press

The Russian shelling of the Chaplyne railway station, which took place on Independence Day, has all the hallmarks of a war crime.

Associated Press writes about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

Russia said it fired at a passenger train because it was allegedly carrying Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. An AP reporter who visited the site of the shelling did not see confirmation of the Russian claims, but was convinced that children were among the dead.

"A train station is usually a civilian object and should not be the target of an attack," Jennifer Trahan, a professor at the Center for International Relations at New York University, told the publication.

Even if several military personnel were among the dead, such an attack still violates the laws of war because it causes disproportionately large harm to the civilian population.

"Killing a large number of civilians in order to kill a small number of military personnel is a war crime," the agency quoted Michael Newton, another American professor from Vanderbilt University, as saying.

Former British military intelligence officer Frank Levige told the AP that the strike on Chaplin was targeted, most likely an attempt to disrupt rail traffic.