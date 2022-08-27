Special services of Russian Federation are torturing workers of occupied ZNPP so that they do not tell anything to IAEA inspectors, - Energoatom

Russian special services are torturing workers of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to force them not to tell IAEA inspectors about safety risks at the plant.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by Energoatom on Telegram.

ZNPP employees note that an atmosphere of fear reigns at the station now.

"We are alarmed by the possible visit of representatives of the IAEA. Because the Russians will arrange provocations and then blame Ukraine for it. It seems that this is exactly what they are planning to do," said one of the Ukrainian nuclear scientists.

In addition, the Rashists are preparing various provocations on the eve of the IAEA mission. In particular, according to ZNPP employees, the invaders plan to reduce the presence of Ukrainian personnel to a minimum and to place several Russian representatives in each room of the control center, "who will shout loudly that they have been waiting for "liberation" from the regime in Kyiv."

Russian occupiers arrest Ukrainian personnel, send them "to the basement". "People come back after these 'conversations' in the basement and don't say a word at all. It won't be a surprise if during the mission's visit they suddenly start saying what they were told," the interlocutor explained.