"Autumn will be decisive period in war in Ukraine," - Skibitsky, representative of Defense Intelligence

Autumn will be a decisive period in the war in Ukraine, due to the change in weather conditions. However, regardless of the development of events, this year’s winter will be difficult.

This was told by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The decisive period will be precisely autumn. If we talk about natural and climatic conditions, it is September - October. Then there will be bad weather, November, winter, but the hostilities will continue," says Skibitsky.

At the same time, he explains that the battles may not be so active, but we already have the experience of using the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against our Sumy and Chernihiv regions last winter.

"Despite the fact that they fled from there, approximately 4 battalion tactical groups are kept near our borders on the territory of Russia. First of all, they are shelling our territory. Second, they are keeping us in suspense and diverting forces and resources to themselves," - Skbitsky noted.

The representative of Defense Intelligence believes that under any schedule, the winter period will also be difficult, because hostilities will continue in order to keep the Armed Forces of Ukraine under tension, and the second is the factor of energy resources, which will definitely be used by Russia to destabilize our internal situation.

"And against this background, they will prepare for the spring, for the resumption of powerful hostilities. But we have hope that the measures we are planning will be successful. And we will disrupt the plans that the Russian Federation has for further occupation, and regarding the Donetsk region," Skibitsky said.

He emphasized that, despite the fact that Ukraine does not have enough of those resources, aid is still coming and combat operations are being planned, enemy control points, ammunition depots, and manpower are being hit.

"And the morale of the Russian troops is changing - it is completely different from what it was at the beginning of March, when they marched into our territory. We can see today that the staffing of some units of the Russian Federation, which participated in hostilities from the beginning , since February, is now 30%," Skibitsky noted.

A representative of Ukrainian intelligence explained that this is below any necessary indicators.

"They need to be replenished, and we see from statistical data that the plans that Moscow has built for itself regarding recruitment for contract service, regarding voluntary recruitment, are not fulfilled by more than 50%. And precisely with regard to general mobilization: perhaps such a moment will come , when in order to achieve success in Russia's goals - it is a complete occupation of Ukraine - they will need to announce full mobilization," Skibitsky concluded.