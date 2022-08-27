Britain will hand over underwater drones for finding mines to Ukraine

Great Britain will hand over six underwater drones to Ukraine, which will help detect mines in coastal waters. London will also help with the training of the Ukrainian military in the use of devices,

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the British Ministry of Defense.

Three drones will be transferred from the warehouse in Great Britain, three more will be purchased specifically for Kyiv. The ministry did not specify the model of the drone, but said that the light autonomous device is designed for use in shallow coastal conditions and works effectively at a depth of up to 100 meters for finding mines.

Dozens of servicemen of the Navy of Ukraine will be trained in the use of drones in the coming months, the department said. The first group of soldiers has already started training. How many people are in the group is not specified.

