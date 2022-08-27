"Hidden mobilization" is intensifying in Moscow and Leningrad regions of Russian Federation - Defence Intelligence

Covert mobilization is intensifying in the Moscow and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, according to intelligence data, "the exhaustion of the mobilization potential of the main "donors" of the war against Ukraine - Buryatia, Tuva, the republics of the Caucasus and other disadvantaged regions, forces the Kremlin to activate in the so-called "central regions".

It has been established that the managers of the respective regions are appointed directly as curators of the mobilization campaigns, in particular the governor of the Moscow region Andrii Vorobyov - one of the "faithful bayonets" of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. He has held his position since 2012, replacing the current Minister of Defense of Russia, Sergei Shoigu.

According to the Defence Intelligence, the basis of the mobilization measures is a broad advertising campaign, which includes campaigning on the main TV channels, radio, on Internet, and printed mass media. Men of draft age are offered to sign "volunteer" contracts for a period of 3 to 12 months, with the main motivation being increased financial support.

Candidates are promised a salary of up to 240,000 rubles, which is transferred to a special bank card from the Military Commissariat, during training and downtime - from 30,000 to 45,000 rubles.

The contract itself is signed after passing several mandatory procedures: psychological tests, filling out a questionnaire, as well as passing a military medical commission. According to the "recruiters", the latter is held conditionally. They take everyone willing, even with category "B" in the military ticket, i.e. those with limited fitness.

As of today, according to intelligence information, the main part of those willing from Moscow and the Moscow region conclude contracts at the base of the military unit 73621 (1st tank army) of the armed forces of the Russian Federation - Odintsovo, Bakovka microdistrict of the Moscow region. After the contract is signed, contract workers are trained for 10 days to a month. The main focus is on the training of T-72B3 tank crews.

In the future, the newly minted "contract workers" are sent for in-depth training to the 56th training center for junior specialists of motorized rifle troops (military unit 71717), which is located in Sertolovo, the Leningrad region.

