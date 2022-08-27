Russians are moving 100 m per day in Donbas. Kremlin wants 5 km each, - Haidai

The advance of Russian troops in Donbas is ten times slower than the Kremlin authorities demand. She orders the army to march five kilometers a day, while the occupiers barely move 100 meters a day.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk RMA, said this on the air of Radio NV, Censor.NET reports.

"The Kremlin sets the task for its troops to cover up to 5 km per day, but this is a fantasy. Sometimes the Russian army cannot even cover 100 m per day," Haidai said.

According to him, the Russians have come close to Bakhmut and are firing heavily at him.

"Bakhmut is going through the same story that took place in Severodonetsk. They are already being fired from artillery with direct aim," - noted Haidai.

At the same time, he emphasized that the strikes on the Russian rear had a significant impact on the enemy's fire intensity, but the Russians still have a lot of ammunition.

"The Russians are not sitting still, they are looking for new logistics opportunities to deliver shells and continue hostilities. But still not as intense as before," said the head of the RMA.

At the same time, he reported that Russian troops are losing dozens of people every day.