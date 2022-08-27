Military of Russian Federation refuse to return from Kazakhstan, so that they are not sent to war in Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence

Russian troops stationed in Kazakhstan refuse to return in order not to participate in the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The military contingent of the Russian Federation stationed in Kazakhstan refuses to return to the places of permanent deployment. The formal reason for the refusal is the lack of special air transport, which is fully engaged in the war with Ukraine.

According to the Defence Intelligence, in fact, they do not want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent, and the command of the Russian Federation does not abandon its intentions to completely withdraw the troops from the territory of Kazakhstan, which were introduced there during the suppression of January rallies against the current government.

Intelligence reports that there are almost a thousand Russians in Kazakhstan with full weapons and equipment - they guard airfields, military training grounds, oil depots, the Baikonur Cosmodrome, etc.

The Defence Intelligence knows that the Russian Federation almost completely withdrew its military contingents with weapons and equipment from the territories of Tajikistan and Armenia to participate in the war against Ukraine.