Ukraine has stopped cooperation with Russian Federation in field of nuclear energy, - Cabinet of Ministers

The government terminated the agreement on scientific, technical and economic cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of atomic energy.

This was informed on Telegram by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, following the results of the government meeting on August 27, Censor.NET reports.

"The Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of atomic energy, concluded on January 14, 1993 in Moscow, has been terminated," wrote Melnychuk.

