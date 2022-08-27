Russia blocked UN declaration on nuclear weapons because of mention of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The regular meeting of the UN on the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons was supposed to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is reviewed every five years by its 191 members. The conference was held for four weeks in New York. Russia blocked the adoption of the joint declaration.

Russia opposed part of the text of the final document, in which it expressed "serious concern" about military actions around Ukrainian power plants, in particular the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which Russia seized at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. "Our delegation has one key objection to some paragraphs that are frankly political in nature," said Russian representative Ihor Vyshnevetsky.

The project also notes "the loss of control over such places by the competent authorities of Ukraine as a result of these military actions and their profound negative impact on security."

The final document required ratification by all countries participating in the treaty. Several countries, including the Netherlands and China, expressed disappointment that no consensus had been reached.

The International Campaign for the Renunciation of Nuclear Weapons expressed regret that "in a year when a nuclear state invaded a non-nuclear state, a meeting of almost all the countries of the world failed to take measures for nuclear disarmament." And the Arms Control Association said the conference represented a "missed opportunity to strengthen the treaty and global security."

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which was ratified by 190 countries in 1970, obliges signatories, including the United States, Russia, France, Great Britain, and China, to reduce their stockpiles of nuclear weapons and prohibits others from acquiring nuclear weapons. The participants of the last review in 2015 were also unable to agree.

Also remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to the shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal. They said that Russia "protects the nuclear power plant", including from possible terrorist attacks.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.