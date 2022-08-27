Europe cannot confront current threats with miniature "bonsai armies": we must be ready to face difficult decisions, - Borrell

The war in Ukraine and the growing tension in other regions of the world, in particular, in the Sahel countries, the failure of the state-building project in Afghanistan, etc., force the countries of the European Union to look for ways to overcome the "bonsai effect" of the European army, which seems to represent something real, but only in miniature.

"This summer provided a lot of food for thought about European defense and its future: from the war (Russia. - Ed.) against Ukraine to the serious deterioration of security in the Sahel and the anniversary of the capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban movement. We must be ready to face difficult decisions and make wise choices. If we do this together as Europeans, we can strengthen our collective security," the EU High Representative noted.

He reminded that during the past 20 years, the development of European armies took place mainly for the implementation of "expeditionary operations" outside the EU, examples of which can be operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, or the African Sahel region.

During this period, there has been a steady and uncoordinated reduction in defense budgets across Europe, while other players, notably the US, China, and Russia, have only increased such spending. Including the period of the past years, during this time Europe increased its defense spending by 20 percent, at the same time the rate of such growth was 300 percent for Russia and 600 percent for China, which indicates a huge gap between these countries and Europe in defense matters and security. China already has more surface warships than the US and has shown a willingness to use them during the recent political crisis over Taiwan.

"European armies were devastated, and could be called 'bonsai armies': they look like the real thing, but reduced to a miniature version," Borrell said.

As an example, he cited a hearing in the French National Assembly on July 13, when the chief of staff, General Bucard, openly questioned that the combination of "expeditionary" efforts, asymmetric means of warfare and budget cuts called into question the ability of the French armed forces to conduct "a high-level conflict intensity" on European soil. The general noted that since 1945, the French navy has not been so small, as the number of ships has halved since 1990. Since 1996, the French Air Force has reduced the number of aircraft by 30 percent. There are also gaps in the Ground Forces, in particular, in terms of artillery and ammunition, as stocks of such military equipment have been depleted as a result of defense supplies to Ukraine.

According to the EU High Representative, this situation arose in an EU member state that takes its defense role very seriously - while the situation is worse in other EU countries, including Germany, Italy, and Spain.

"The question arises - what to do? We cannot meet with our "bonsai armies" a more threatening strategic landscape, where adversaries using high-intensity warfare operate. At the same time, we cannot be satisfied with the results of our expeditionary military activities either," Borrell said.

He emphasized that the European armies must be ready to meet the requirements of territorial defense and threats of "asymmetric" war at the same time. Europe should do this within the framework of NATO, which currently includes almost all EU members, but at the same time take the initiative.

"EU member states should invest in better and together, cooperate much more in defense matters... The list of proposals that we adopted together with the Strategic Compass goes a long way to strengthening our collective influence if they are fully implemented," Borrell emphasized.

He added that it is better to learn lessons to "avoid costly mistakes" than to "continue on autopilot" ignoring the changes in the world.