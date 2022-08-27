Putin ordered to pay pensioners and children deported from Ukraine by end of year

Vladimir Putin issued a decree on monthly pensions and social benefits for those forced to leave the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, Putin's decree provides for monthly payments to pensioners, people with disabilities, and single parents of 10,000 rubles for each child, payment to veterans of the "Great Patriotic War" - 5,000 rubles.

"Monthly payment for each child under the age of 18 for 4,000 rubles, and in the case that such a child is under guardianship or guardianship, for 15,000 rubles for each child under the age of 23, provided that he/she is studying full-time in an educational organization for 4,000 rubles," the decree reads.

One-time payments are also provided: 10,000 rubles during pregnancy and 20,000 rubles when a child is born.

Read more: Occupiers gave over 1,000 kidnapped children from Mariupol for illegal adoption

These amounts will allegedly be paid from July to the end of the current year. The search for a suitable source of funding is entrusted to the government of the Russian Federation.

Another decree allows citizens of Ukraine to stay on the territory of the Russian Federation for an unlimited time, provided that they pass a dactyloscopy, a medical examination for drugs, infectious diseases, and an HIV test.