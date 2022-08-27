Occupying leadership at ZNPP threatens subordinates of Hague to treat prisoners more harshly - human rights defenders

The Russian military command intimidates subordinates at the ZNPP with the Hague Tribunal.

Pavel Lysiansky, director of the Institute of Strategic Research and Security, said this on the air of Public Radio, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, this was announced regarding the torture chamber, which was set up by the occupiers on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He also spoke about the fact that many local residents of the occupied Energodar, entrepreneurs, and just people with an active pro-Ukrainian position are in this filtration prison.

"They are torturing, using Soviet methods, they are not afraid of anything, because the military leadership is also screwing everyone up, that if they lose, the Hague will be waiting for everyone, so they need to deal more harshly with captives and kidnapped people. They also rape women, that is, it can be assumed that this is another full-fledged filtration prison," Lysiansky said.

We will remind you that in the basements of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the occupiers set up a filtration prison "Energetik". In particular, pro-Ukrainian locals are brought there.

It is also known that the Russian special services are torturing the ZNPP workers in order to force them not to tell IAEA inspectors about the security risks at the plant.