During August 27, enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in direction of Nevelske and Oleksandropillia, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on August 27.

The message states: "The one hundred and eighty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

Air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State continue.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy, in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, shelled the regions of Tovstodubove, Vilne, and Shevchenkove in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used barrel and jet artillery to hit the areas of Kostiantynivka, Svitlichne, Kalinove, Dementiivka, Borshchova, Cherkassky Tyshky, Oleksandrivka, Shestakove, Verkhniy Saltiv, Bazaliivka, Lebiazhe, and Pryshyb settlements. Enemy aircraft struck near Mospanovoe and Zalyman. Areas of Derhachi, Chuhuiiv, and Oleksandrivka settlements were hit by rockets.

The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to launch an assault in the direction of Dementiivka, were repulsed and retreated.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to destroy civil infrastructure objects near Nortsivka, Ridne, Dmytrivka, Mazanivka, Kurulka, Petrivske and Cherkasske with the fire of barrel artillery and MLRS. He attempted an offensive in the direction of Brazhkivka, was unsuccessful, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the areas of Spirne, Siversk, and Tetianivka were hit by enemy artillery fire. The enemy used aviation to launch a strike near Ivano-Dariivka. The occupiers launched an offensive in the direction of Hryhorivka, were unsuccessful, and retreated.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Soledar, Yakovlivka, and Kodema. Our defenders, after being hit by enemy aircraft, repelled the enemy's offensive in the direction of the settlements of Soledar and Zaitseve.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy tried to destroy important infrastructure facilities and inflict losses on our units in the areas of Avdiivka, New York, Toretske, Krasnohorivka, and Novobakhmutivka with the fire of tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Mariinka and Nevelskyi. With offensive actions, he tried to advance in the direction of the Nevelske and Oleksandropil settlements, he was unsuccessful, he withdrew.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy's units continued shelling near Pavlivka, Elizavetivka, Novomykhailivka, and Velyka Novosilka with the available means of fire damage. The enemy used aviation for strikes on the Volodymyrivka area. He led an offensive battle in the directions of Prechystivka and Pavlivka, he was unsuccessful, and he withdrew.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy subjected the area near Zaliznychne, Novoukrainske, Shevchenko, Preobrazhenka, Chervone, Yanvarske, Vremivka, Stepnohirsk, Novopil and Novodanilivka to fire. Areas of Olhivske, Novopil, Huliaipilske and Novodanilivka settlements were hit by air strikes.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops, firing from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS along the contact line. Carried out airstrikes near Velyke Artakovo, Pervomaiske, and Olhine.

The situation in the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas has not undergone significant changes. The enemy's naval group performs reconnaissance and blockade of civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Losses of Russian occupation forces in manpower are increasing. In this regard, the command of the aggressors is expanding the practice of postponing the terms of rotations of advanced units for indefinite periods.

