Air forces of Czech Republic and Poland will patrol skies of Slovakia so that it can hand over its MiG-29s to Ukraine

Slovakia signed an agreement on August 27 under which NATO members the Czech Republic and Poland will patrol its skies as Bratislava decommissions Soviet MiG-29s, potentially freeing up those planes for deployment to Ukraine.

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad told reporters at an air show on August 27 that Bratislava is ready to send planes to neighboring Ukraine, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

"There is political will, and it makes sense to help those who need help. This possibility is under consideration and when an agreement is reached, we will let you know," Nad said.

Slovakia has already transferred to Ukraine the S-300 air defense system, military helicopters of the Mi series, self-propelled howitzers, and "Hrad" rocket launchers. This week it said it would send 30 BVP-1 tracked infantry fighting vehicles.

Nad, who valued the MiGs at around 300 million euros, said Slovakia would demand some financial or material compensation to support the modernization of its forces.

Under the deal, Slovakia's neighbors, the Czech Republic and Poland will protect its skies from September, while Slovakia awaits delivery of 14 new US-made F-16 fighter jets. The F-16 deal was signed in 2018, and the planes should be delivered in 2024.

Also remind, that in April, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger did not rule out the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

At the same time, it was reported that Slovakia had agreed with Poland that Polish F-16s would patrol its skies. In July, information appeared that the Czech Republic would also help Slovakia protect its airspace.

In mid-August, it became known that Slovakia intends to decommission its MiG-29 fighters at the end of the month.