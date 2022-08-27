France and Germany propose to introduce visa sanctions not for all Russians, - Bloomberg

France and Germany have said the EU should continue issuing visas to Russians not connected to the government, even as Russia’s neighbors, including the Baltic states and Finland, want the ban on issuing entry documents to all without exclusions of Russians were introduced.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Bloomberg.

We are primarily talking about, for example, students, artists, scientists, specialists, etc.

"Understanding the concerns of some member states in this context, we should not underestimate the transformative power of the personal experience of living in democratic systems, especially for future generations," the document read by the publication reads.

As Bloomberg writes, as a compromise, the meeting of ministers will discuss the option for which Russians will have to go through additional bureaucratic procedures and pay large fees in order to obtain short-term visas.

