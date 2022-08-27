Occupiers shelled Zolochiv and Donets in Kharkiv region, one person killed, one wounded - Synegubov

On Saturday, August 27, Russian occupation troops shelled Zolochiv and Donets in the Kharkiv region with MLRS.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in telegram by Head of the OVA Oleg Synegubov.

"In Zolochiv, a shell hit a residential house. A 52-year-old woman was killed. In Donets, a 49-year-old man was wounded," Synegubov wrote.

Read more: At night, Russians shelled two districts of Kharkiv region. Educational institution was destroyed. There are dead, - Synehubov