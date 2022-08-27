ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7423 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 356 3

Occupiers shelled Zolochiv and Donets in Kharkiv region, one person killed, one wounded - Synegubov

харківщина

On Saturday, August 27, Russian occupation troops shelled Zolochiv and Donets in the Kharkiv region with MLRS.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in telegram by Head of the OVA Oleg Synegubov.

"In Zolochiv, a shell hit a residential house. A 52-year-old woman was killed. In Donets, a 49-year-old man was wounded," Synegubov wrote.

Read more: At night, Russians shelled two districts of Kharkiv region. Educational institution was destroyed. There are dead, - Synehubov

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) Synehubiv (292)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 